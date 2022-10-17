ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Texans make significant change during bye week

The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations. As Schefter noted, Easterby...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick reveals loss of “impossible to replace” player

While most NFL fans might not give much thought to the guys playing special teams, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly isn’t one of those people. When the team lost special teamer Cody Davis to an injury this week, Belichick knew exactly how big of a loss it was.
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Q 105.7

‘Cheese Gone Bad': Watch New York Rookie Get Attacked After Mocking Home Fans

The 2022 NFL season is going far better than expected for the teams that call MetLife Stadium home. The New York Giants just beat the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller at-home to win their third game in a row, and move to 5-1 on the season, yet that's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about the team that's gone nearly step-for-step with Big Blue this season: the New York Jets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Texans drop front office bombshell during bye week

The Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season but they have just turned heads around with a surprising front office maneuver that saw the franchise part ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “A significant...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign

In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
Yardbarker

Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye

Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

