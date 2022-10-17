Read full article on original website
Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
Jim Irsay: Removal of Dan Snyder as Commanders owner in play
As the investigations into Commanders owner Dan Snyder persist, some of his peers may be testing the waters about removing him from his post. Colts owner Jim Irsay floated that possibility at the owners’ meetings Tuesday. Irsay said there is merit to removing Snyder as the Washington owner and...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
Texans make significant change during bye week
The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations. As Schefter noted, Easterby...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick reveals loss of “impossible to replace” player
While most NFL fans might not give much thought to the guys playing special teams, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly isn’t one of those people. When the team lost special teamer Cody Davis to an injury this week, Belichick knew exactly how big of a loss it was.
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
‘Cheese Gone Bad': Watch New York Rookie Get Attacked After Mocking Home Fans
The 2022 NFL season is going far better than expected for the teams that call MetLife Stadium home. The New York Giants just beat the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller at-home to win their third game in a row, and move to 5-1 on the season, yet that's not what we're here to talk about. We're here to talk about the team that's gone nearly step-for-step with Big Blue this season: the New York Jets.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could cede play-calling duties
When speaking to the media on Monday, Kingsbury was asked about the possibility of him ceding play-calling duties on offense. “I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” he responded. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
Week 7 NFL power rankings: Are New York Jets and Giants worthy of joining Buffalo Bills in Top 10?
You already know the Buffalo Bills are among the NFL's elite. But have both the New York Jets and Giants worked their way into the top of the poll?
Texans drop front office bombshell during bye week
The Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season but they have just turned heads around with a surprising front office maneuver that saw the franchise part ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. “A significant...
Sporting News
Colts' Jim Irsay explains why Daniel Snyder could be removed as Commanders owner: 'You have to protect the game'
Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Tuesday that embattled Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be removed, telling reporters he thinks "potentially there will be" the necessary 24 votes to force a change. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said, adding, "You have to protect the game,...
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Yardbarker
Texans Brevin Jordan Returns To Practice Following Week 6 Bye
Houston Texans second-year prospect Brevin Jordan returned to the practice field Monday morning following their Week 6 bye. Jordan sustained an ankle injury during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan played in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos before the injury forced him...
