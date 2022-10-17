ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis unveils $200 million in school recognition awards

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program.

Governor DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. at Toledo Blade Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.

In Southwest Florida, 96 schools received $13 million :

  • 24 Sarasota County schools, including Toledo Blade Elementary, will receive $3.8 million;
  • 27 Lee County schools will receive $3.6 million;
  • 38 Collier County schools will receive $5 million;
  • 6 Charlotte County schools will receive just over $600,000; and
  • Bowling Green Elementary in Hardee County will receive $54,000.

Winnifred Linney
2d ago

Yes..spending tax payers monies PLUS GOVERNMENT FUNDS for his RACIST IDEATIONS

