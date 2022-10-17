Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon

These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:

DON’T FEED THE FISH.

And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…

Because you might lose a damn hand.

Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking in the deep.

In this video, you see a woman holding a hot dog over water, slapping the water with it, while hanging over a dock, and she says:

“Watch this…”

And boy I’ll go ahead and say it, nothing could’ve prepared me for what was to come next.

As she hung the weenie right over the surface of the water, a big ‘ol tarpon leapt from the depths and took not only the weenie from her hand, but basically swallowed her whole hand while she was at it.

This is a bold strategy right here.

If the tarpon hangs onto her hand for about .2 seconds longer, she’s going back into the water with it, and next thing you know the plan has backfired immediately.

The average sized tarpon ranges from 25 to 80 pounds, but big ol’ monsters can get up to eight feet long and weigh between 200 to 300 pounds. Thankfully, they don’t really have teeth, save for these tiny sandpaper-like teeth inside their mouth (similar to how a bass can feel when you grab their lip), but they can scratch you up a bit if you get your hand down deep in there.

Nevertheless, it’s a pretty cool video.

Check it out: