Ratings: Sunday Night Football Surges With Eagles-Cowboys Matchup

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football ‘s broadcast of the Cowboys-Eagles game averaged 16.6 million total viewers and a 4.4 demo rating, surging 33 and 26 percent from last week’s early numbers to match the second-best tallies of this NFL season.

Opposite the well-watched round of pigskin….

CBS | 60 Minutes (12.4 mil/2.0) got a beefy NFL lead-in bump, while both The Equalizer (7.1 mil/0.7) and East New York (5.4 mil/0.5) both rose in the demo. NCIS: Los Angeles (4.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | AFV (3.7 mil/0.3) dipped, while Celebrity Jeopardy! (3.3 mil/0.4), Celeb Wheel (3.1 mil/0.3) and an eventful episode of The Rookie (2.9 mil/0.3) were all steady.

THE CW | Family Law (301K/0.1) was down 21 percent in audience while Coroner (387K/0.1) dipped in both measures.

FOX | The Simpsons did 1.1 mil/0.3, followed by The Great North ‘s 893K/0.2, Bob’s Burgers ‘ 876K/0.3 and Family Guy ‘s 959K/0.3.

