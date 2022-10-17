ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Italian, Mexican and Brevard Zoo venues among Central Florida restaurants shut down last week

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
An Italian restaurant, Mexican grill and freeze-dried ice cream purveyor at the Brevard Zoo were among the restaurant and food vendors shut down in the week of Oct. 9-15, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Osceola County

Little Italy at 2901 B-1 Parkway Blvd. in Kissimmee shut down on Oct. 12. Inspectors found 14 violations, one of which was a high-priority violation for rodent activity. Officials revisited the restaurant on Oct. 13. They found 12 violations, none of which were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.

Avocado Mexican Grill at 715 Bloom St. in Celebration shut down on Oct. 13. Inspectors found 14 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included insects, rodents and other posts under one violation. The other violations were for a stop sale on food due to bugs found in it and a missing vacuum breaker. Officials revisited the restaurant on Oct. 14. They found 10 violations and issued time extensions for the stop sale and missing vacuum breaker violations. The restaurant met inspection standards and reopened.

Brevard County

Dippin’ Dots at 8225 N. Wickham Road at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne shut down on Oct. 12. Inspectors found one high-priority violation because the venue had no portable running water. Inspectors made a second visit and found no violations. The restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Complaints and warnings

Orange tied for the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 24.

Volusia County had 13, Brevard had 10, Seminole had five, Lake had two, and Osceola had five. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

Ritch Gard
2d ago

inspectors should ave a rating system located in the front of every restaurant in florida

