Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posts cryptic tweet ripping coaching staff/defensive scheme after latest loss

Much healthier than they were a season ago, many expected the Baltimore Ravens to experience more success in 2022. Yet, through six weeks, John Harbaugh’s team sits at 3-3 but still in first place of the AFC North. Still, it hasn’t come without plenty of struggles, which cornerback Marlon Humphrey has seen first-hand.

Perhaps the biggest story of Baltimore’s season so far has been their consistent inability to defend the pass. They allow 267.6 passing yards per game , which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

It’s not that the Ravens are a bad team. They’re far from it. Considering that Baltimore has held large leads of at least 10 points in all three of their losses and has barely trailed all season, to look up and see the Ravens at 3-3 is hard to understand.

It’s likely the largest reason why the team has lost all three of their games this season. Sure, it’s impressive that Baltimore can get out to such a big lead, but they need to find a way to close out the game. It’s an issue that’s plagued the team all season, but if they have hopes of getting into the postseason, the defense will need to make some adjustments.

Only, according to All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore’s current approach is the definition of insanity, as the late great Albert Einstein once said.

Humphrey obviously didn’t provide any clarity, but it’s not hard to take what he said, roughly two hours after the Ravens dropped another game after leading by 10 points, as criticism aimed either at first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald or possibly toward head coach John Harbaugh.

With players such as All-Pro corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey in addition to Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton in their secondary, the Ravens should not be experiencing such struggles when it comes to defending the pass.

Humphrey’s not wrong. Doing the same thing over and over and magically expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. If the Ravens don’t get back to the drawing board in an attempt to correct their late-game management, how can anyone expect things to change?

