Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Alabama law enforcement commits to prioritizing, combatting domestic violence beyond October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month
BIRMINGHAM – The month of October is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and across North Alabama, numerous victim service providers and community-based agencies daily serve as advocates, protectors, and healers for victims of domestic violence. Their ongoing commitment to serve victims of domestic violence is shared by federal and local law enforcement agencies in […]
Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
2 more suspects in Alabama double murder plead guilty; ‘We will continue to work until all five of those responsible face justice,’ DA says
Two more suspects in a double murder case from 2018 have pleaded guilty. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, entered their guilty pleas Friday in the slayings of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin in west Alabama, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
Retired Jefferson County deputy talks dangers of law enforcement profession
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For law enforcement officers, the job is growing more and more dangerous. More than a dozen officers nationwide have been shot in the line of duty in the last week, including one in Central Alabama. Many law enforcement officers who have the option to retire...
TPD investigating after HTMS 8th grader threatens to ‘shoot up the school’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating an apparent verbal threat made by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to the TPD, officers have already visited the student’s home and performed a routine search […]
Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke to get donation of body armor
From The Tribune staff reports RAGLAND — Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Smoke’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is […]
31-year-old man ID’d as suspect involved in shootout with Hoover police
A 31-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in a weekend shootout that left himself and a Hoover police officer injured. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday identified the shooting suspect as Evan Rashad Lucas. Authorities said charges against Lucas are expected. Court records don’t show any...
ALEA identifies shooting suspect that injures Hoover officer
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the shooting suspect that injured a Hoover Police Officer on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 11:25 a.m. At the request of the Hoover Police Department, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting […]
TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
