Jefferson County, AL

CBS 42

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status

A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama law enforcement commits to prioritizing, combatting domestic violence beyond October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM – The month of October is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and across North Alabama, numerous victim service providers and community-based agencies daily serve as advocates, protectors, and healers for victims of domestic violence. Their ongoing commitment to serve victims of domestic violence is shared by federal and local law enforcement agencies in […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TPD investigating after HTMS 8th grader threatens to ‘shoot up the school’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating an apparent verbal threat made by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to the TPD, officers have already visited the student’s home and performed a routine search […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say

The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
HOOVER, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA identifies shooting suspect that injures Hoover officer

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the shooting suspect that injured a Hoover Police Officer on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 11:25 a.m. At the request of the Hoover Police Department, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
IRONDALE, AL
