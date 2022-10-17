Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Student was given drugs that killed her - coroner
A high-achieving student died on her first night at university after taking drugs given to her "by another", a coroner has ruled. Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, died on 3 October 2020, hours after arriving in Newcastle. She consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and ketamine, a tranquiliser...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
BBC
Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered. Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs. Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
PSNI: Woman allegedly raped by taxi driver settles legal action
A woman who said she was raped by a taxi driver has settled legal action with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over alleged failings in its investigation. The woman claimed the attack took place during a journey in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, in November 2011. The Police Ombudsman said...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Rapist Elias Arberry, 25, handed life sentence
A man who admitted four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and wounding with intent has been given a life sentence. Elias Arberry, 25, of Moorland Road, Taunton has to serve fifteen and a half years minimum of which about 10 must be spent in prison. He assaulted...
BBC
Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
BBC
Policing: PSNI officer calls for more ethnic minority representation
The president of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) has called for greater representation of ethnic minority backgrounds in Northern Ireland policing. Andy George is the first member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to be the NBPA president. He said officers from ethnic minority backgrounds make up...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
