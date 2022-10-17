Read full article on original website
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
actionnewsnow.com
Could this retired USFS forester hold the solution to stopping catastrophic wildfires?
CHICO, Calif. - Bill Smith has planted almost one million trees over his 33 years working as a professional forester with the U.S. Forest Service on the Plumas National Forest. Now he says cutting down trees and harvesting the forest is the only way to stop the forests from burning up.
rosevilletoday.com
Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region
Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
abc10.com
Placer DA files murder charges in Auburn fentanyl death
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in connection with an Auburn fentanyl death from August. The district attorney's office amended a criminal complaint Wednesday for 24-year-old Aaron Dare of Fair Oaks to include murder. Dare is accused of selling illicit fentanyl which resulted in a person's death. The person who died has not been identified since it is an ongoing investigation.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Offering Fall Color Ride on the Bizz This Saturday
The Bureau of Land Management invites mountain bike riders and hikers to come outdoors and enjoy the beautiful fall colors peaking on the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Rural Bus offer a special shuttle service this Saturday, October 22nd, between Susanville and Westwood.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – October 18, 1947
First steps towards rebuilding Hotel Mt. Lassen, destroyed by fire July 24th, started this week. Fred Abbay, the owner, announced he plans to rebuild the wing along Main St. this fall, and weather permitting, to continue with the remainder of the building during the winter. He expects to have the Main St. wing completed by Christmas.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death
A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
I-80 westbound closed near Emigrant Gap from two vehicle collision
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision has caused the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 to close near Blue Canyon, south of Emigrant Gap, according to CAL FIRE NEU. The collision was between a Eli Logistics Solutions semi-truck and an Amazon delivery truck, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE said that “resources” are at […]
KCRA.com
‘We are deep into this recovery mission’: Cal OES details Mosquito Fire recovery efforts
The Mosquito Fire burned through both Placer and El Dorado counties in September, charring a total of 76,788 acres. Although the fire is listed as 95% contained, recovery efforts are still underway. "We are deep into this recovery mission," said Alyson Hanner with the California Office of Emergency Services. "This...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Department Encouraging Teen Driver Safety
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, The Susanville Police Department is encouraging teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway...
susanvillestuff.com
Leah Summer Corley – October 11, 2022
Leah Summer Corley, 49, died October 11, 2022, at home with her family in Susanville, CA. Summer was born June 21, 1973, in Santa Cruz, CA to Glenda and Robert Cole. The oldest of 7 children, Summer graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1991. She continued on to Simpson University.
actionnewsnow.com
BINTF: Parents arrested after child ingested fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A child was flown to Enloe Medical Center after agents with the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said a 2-year-old ingested fentanyl on Monday. At about 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of Concow Road as CAL FIRE personnel provided medical care and...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen College Athletics Honors Veterans with Special November 11th Breakfast
For the ninth year the Lassen College Men’s Baseball team will be honoring local veterans and their families with a free breakfast before Susanville’s Veterans Day parade and activities on November 11th. The event will be held at Community Church on Numa Road, beginning at 7:30a.m. All veterans...
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather for October 19th, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming...
susanvillestuff.com
Johnstonville School Seeking Applicants for Provisional School Board Appointment
Due to the insufficiency of candidates for the November 8th, 2022, governing board election, the Johnstonville Elementary School District voted at its September 8, 2022 meeting to call for a provisional appointment to fill two vacated seats. Community members wishing to be considered for a provisional appointment must:. Be a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
