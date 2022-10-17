ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Placer DA files murder charges in Auburn fentanyl death

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in connection with an Auburn fentanyl death from August. The district attorney's office amended a criminal complaint Wednesday for 24-year-old Aaron Dare of Fair Oaks to include murder. Dare is accused of selling illicit fentanyl which resulted in a person's death. The person who died has not been identified since it is an ongoing investigation.
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Offering Fall Color Ride on the Bizz This Saturday

The Bureau of Land Management invites mountain bike riders and hikers to come outdoors and enjoy the beautiful fall colors peaking on the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Rural Bus offer a special shuttle service this Saturday, October 22nd, between Susanville and Westwood.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – October 18, 1947

First steps towards rebuilding Hotel Mt. Lassen, destroyed by fire July 24th, started this week. Fred Abbay, the owner, announced he plans to rebuild the wing along Main St. this fall, and weather permitting, to continue with the remainder of the building during the winter. He expects to have the Main St. wing completed by Christmas.
SUSANVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death

A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

I-80 westbound closed near Emigrant Gap from two vehicle collision

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision has caused the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 to close near Blue Canyon, south of Emigrant Gap, according to CAL FIRE NEU. The collision was between a Eli Logistics Solutions semi-truck and an Amazon delivery truck, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE said that “resources” are at […]
EMIGRANT GAP, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Police Department Encouraging Teen Driver Safety

In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, The Susanville Police Department is encouraging teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Leah Summer Corley – October 11, 2022

Leah Summer Corley, 49, died October 11, 2022, at home with her family in Susanville, CA. Summer was born June 21, 1973, in Santa Cruz, CA to Glenda and Robert Cole. The oldest of 7 children, Summer graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1991. She continued on to Simpson University.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

BINTF: Parents arrested after child ingested fentanyl

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A child was flown to Enloe Medical Center after agents with the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said a 2-year-old ingested fentanyl on Monday. At about 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of Concow Road as CAL FIRE personnel provided medical care and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather for October 19th, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy