Read full article on original website
Related
kzimksim.com
MoDOT, Safety Partners Aim for Zero Fatalities on Missouri’s Roads
For the sixth year, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, along with various safety partners, schools and businesses throughout the state, are encouraging better driving behaviors as part of Buckle Up Phone Down Day; and this year, aiming for the goal of zero traffic fatalities throughout the day.
northwestmoinfo.com
CVO Supervisor Johnson Announces Retirement from Missouri State Highway Patrol
CVO Supervisor Gerald Johnson. Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ST. JOSEPH, MO- Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Jerry Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol in 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post...
kzimksim.com
Parson says MO must do more to support teachers
State aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools totals 3.6-billion-dollars in the current year’s state budget. Governor Mike Parson says he’s not sure if fully funding the formula used to bankroll Missouri’s K-12 public education system is enough. During Monday night’s Teacher of the Year ceremony in...
kzimksim.com
Missouri bicentennial quilt returns home to be on permanent display
A quilt designed to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday is returning home to be on permanent display. Matt Pike has more. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
kzimksim.com
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
mymoinfo.com
Judges Dismiss Missouri AG Lawsuit
A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson has the details.
adastraradio.com
USDA’s Livestock Assistance Program Hopes to Help Kansas, Missouri Ranchers Deal with Drought
UNDATED (HPM) – The drought affecting Kansas and Missouri has been severe enough to activate a livestock assistance program in many counties. Harvest Public Media reports that the program helps ranchers whose pastures have dried out. Ranchers in most of the counties in Kansas and half of Missouri’s counties have become eligible for the USDA’s livestock forage program, which makes cash payments to ranchers in counties affected by severe drought.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri
Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
krcgtv.com
Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana use by adults
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
showmeinstitute.org
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
KYTV
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program gives physically disabled accessible hunting
MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The United States Army Corps of Engineers held its 24th annual Non-Ambulatory Deer Hunt. The hunt consists of eight physically disabled hunters, who are veterans, first responders, or kids, who applied and were randomly selected from a drawing. It occurs in an overpopulated area of deer in Ozarks Isle near Bull Shoals Lake.
kzimksim.com
Voters to Decide if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945.
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
KMBC.com
MoDOT warning of 'critical' staffing shortages ahead of a forecast 'hibernation zone' winter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is issuing an early warning: Officials say they need more help, or our commutes this winter could be on a literal slippery slope. MoDOT says while it's too early to know exactly what winter will bring, the Farmer's Almanac is...
Comments / 0