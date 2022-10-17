Read full article on original website
Marie Mays
2d ago
🤭If He's Getting That Brave To Come That Far From His Habitat Let It Be Gator Hunting Season Then It's Time To Cook Him.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication
It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
Florida man wearing nothing but cowboy hat attacks woman with machete: police
A Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he attacked a woman with a machete while wearing nothing but a cowboy hat.
850wftl.com
70-year-old Florida woman arrested for stealing TVs from Walmart
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 70-year-old woman who, along with another woman, reportedly stole two TVs from a Walmart. The incident was said to have occurred at the store on SW Gatlin Boulevard on Aug. 23rd. Officials say Alberta Clem of Flagler Beach...
‘An airplane just fell on top of my house’: Details emerge surrounding South Florida plane crash
A woman and her husband had just been talking about the plane that fell from the sky in Pembroke Pines in 2021 and killed a 4-year-old boy. Moments later, she saw a plane going down near her home in Miramar. She called 911. “Did you see any smoke or flames?” the 911 operator asked. “No, no. But I saw it with my husband. It was going down, and we were just talking about that accident when one ...
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
cw34.com
"We're gonna be homeless:" Mobile home residents have 6 months to move, abandon homes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time," said Tom Wozniak. Tom Wozniak has lived in Hi-Acres Mobile Home Park for 9 years — now he’s getting evicted. Residents in the mobile home park have been receiving letters mailed...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Massive gator captured in the waves of Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive alligator was captured on Delray Beach byFlorida Fish and Wildlife officers Wednesday morning. The Delray Beach Police Department, lifeguards and wildlife officers responded to nuisance calls for the gator. It was transported safely to a local farm. Follow us on social: Facebook |...
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean
Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved.Investigators have not revealed the nature of the investigation or provided information about the person who was in custody."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details to exactly what happened and how it happened. We do know shots were fired. What led to the shots it's way too early to determine."
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2