Hotel worker shares tips on how to hunt out bed bugs

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago
A hotel worker has shared her tips for hunting out bed bug infestations in any room.

Halee, a hospitality expert who shares her content on TikTok, explains how you can make sure you won’t wake up scratching.

She says that it’s important to turn off all lights in your room, as bed bugs are nocturnal and will wait for the darkness to become more active.

It is also best, she says, to use the flash on your phone to look for the bugs in the “corners and the creases” of the mattress, and to look for apparent “blood spots.”

