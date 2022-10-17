Heart of the High Plains: Christmas Roundup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance, the annual Christmas Roundup will be from November 4-6 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

Officials noted that there will be two full halls of shopping. Tickets are $10 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free.

The list of events includes:

Friday, November 4

Shopping from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Red’s Early Bird Shopping from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Refreshments, giveaways, and door prizes

Party Like Grinch Cocktails and Shopping from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, select merchant specials, and door prizes

Saturday, November 5

Shopping from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pictures & Crafts with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Sunday, November 6

Shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silent auction closes at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Museum of Art Alliance website