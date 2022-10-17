ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022

With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
The Guardian

The Last Chairlift by John Irving review – an outlandish family epic

This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. At 912 pages, you are going to have to love John Irving dearly, or have a passion for reading novels come hell or high water. If the former, then it’s hard to see the publication of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, in so far as there’s now a great deal more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are only, say, Irving-curious?
Hdogar

The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President

Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
Variety

‘The Peripheral’ Is a Grim Vision of the Future From ‘Westworld’s’ Creators: TV Review

A gloomy, disconsolate future; the possibility of escaping it by plugging into a thrilling parallel world filled with danger as well as diversion; the emergence of real-world peril from that game. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. In the wake of their disappointing fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy return as executive producers of Amazon’s “The Peripheral.” The Scott Smith-created drama tells the story of Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), living in a near-future North Carolina bleached of hope and spirit. Flynne is seeking pharmaceuticals to help her ill mother; on her quest, she helps...
Art in America

T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne

IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
getnews.info

Author Bevan Frank Releases Best-Selling Thriller Novel on Audiobook

Oct 19, 2022 – Author Bevan Frank has released his debut thriller, “The Mind of God: A Thriller Novel,” just in time for holiday gift giving. The award-winning novel is the No. 1 best seller on Amazon. It’s now available in audiobook in addition to the paperback and eBook formats.

