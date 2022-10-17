Read full article on original website
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
The creepy, true backstory behind this NJ subplot in ‘The Watcher’
As did many others on the internet, I spent the better part of my weekend bingeing the new Netflix show "The Watcher." The story is loosely based on the story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a married couple who upon moving to Westfield, NJ, started receiving harassing letters from someone who called themselves “The Watcher.”
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
The Last Chairlift by John Irving review – an outlandish family epic
This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. At 912 pages, you are going to have to love John Irving dearly, or have a passion for reading novels come hell or high water. If the former, then it’s hard to see the publication of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, in so far as there’s now a great deal more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are only, say, Irving-curious?
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
‘The Watcher’: Read the real, creepy letters sent to the Broaddus family
When you move into a new home, meeting neighbors is par for the course. But Maria and Derek Broaddus' experience getting to know their neighbors took a turn for the strange — and haunting. After buying a home in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014, they began receiving letters from...
‘The Peripheral’ Is a Grim Vision of the Future From ‘Westworld’s’ Creators: TV Review
A gloomy, disconsolate future; the possibility of escaping it by plugging into a thrilling parallel world filled with danger as well as diversion; the emergence of real-world peril from that game. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. In the wake of their disappointing fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy return as executive producers of Amazon’s “The Peripheral.” The Scott Smith-created drama tells the story of Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), living in a near-future North Carolina bleached of hope and spirit. Flynne is seeking pharmaceuticals to help her ill mother; on her quest, she helps...
T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne
IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
5 Interesting, Creepy, and Dark Documentary Films About Colorado
Everybody loves a good documentary, whether it's a true crime flick, an investigative exposé, or a fascinating nature series. You can find a documentary about almost anything, so it's no surprise that many of them focus on the Centennial State. Read on to see five interesting, creepy, and dark...
US working parents are finally feeling optimistic post-pandemic—but still worry about economic instability
Parents are feeling more optimistic as the impacts of the pandemic ease up. As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, U.S. parents are finally feeling more optimistic. Even more so than their international counterparts, particularly when it comes to their jobs and work-life balance. The U.S. may not have universal childcare or...
Unsolved Mysteries fans haunted by the legendary theme song
Unsolved Mysteries fans have come to a consensus about the show’s legendary theme song. Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media.
Author Bevan Frank Releases Best-Selling Thriller Novel on Audiobook
Oct 19, 2022 – Author Bevan Frank has released his debut thriller, “The Mind of God: A Thriller Novel,” just in time for holiday gift giving. The award-winning novel is the No. 1 best seller on Amazon. It’s now available in audiobook in addition to the paperback and eBook formats.
