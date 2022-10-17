ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace

NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
FanSided

NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race

While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
