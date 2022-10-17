Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
Related
koxe.com
Catherine Leann Webb~Baker, 53, of Cross Plains
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 17 into her Savior’s arms. Catherine Leann Webb~Baker was 53 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know her were treated to lots of love and laughter.
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
koxe.com
Dortha Jo Jamison, 75, of Bangs
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, 81, of Brady,
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, age 81, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Noemi was born December 3, 1940 in Hatchel, Texas to Horace Gamez and Maria (Valdez) Gamez. She married Abel Aguirre on February 15, 1963 in Hereford, Texas. In 1967 Abel and Noemi moved to Brady. Noemi retired from the Brady Independent School District, where she worked for 20 years. Noemi was active in her community. After retiring, she volunteered at the McCulloch County Helping Hands center for several years. She also volunteered in the concession stands for the Brady Youth Sports Foundation and the Brady Independent School District and she served on the Catholic Life Insurance Board for several years. She had a welcoming nature about her and always had the door open. She was a big Elvis Pressley fan and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking. She especially loved her grandbabies and the parties for them and she treasured the family gatherings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a member of the Guadalupanas.
koxe.com
Betty Sue Barnes, 85
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
koxe.com
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
koxe.com
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Family remembers slain Tomball child, more details in death of Humble mother
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her. Her mother, Melissa Towne, is being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a...
Houston’s New Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening
This opening will mark the third Dog Haus in the Houston area and 11th in Texas
koxe.com
Connie Jones, 63
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
Winning, winning, winning, it's what the Houston Astros are doing and it's what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.
koxe.com
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
Comments / 0