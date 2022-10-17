****Director Park Chan-wook loves a curse. From revenge (Oldboy) to vampirism (Thirst) to abuse (The Handmaiden), the Korean master often treats character motivations as binding covenants of passion and perversion. So it is with Decision to Leave, for which he won Best Director at Cannes. When a Busan immigration officer falls to his death, his widow (Tang Wei of Lust, Caution fame) and an investigating detective (Park Hae-il) enter a classic noir two-step of suspicion and attraction (a trope deployed by everyone from Hitchcock to Eszterhas). But Park has plenty to add, always emphasizing character over casework: This investigation’s intensity fatalistically marks the participants. Certain elements recall Bong Joon-ho’s Memories of Murder, especially the casting of Park Hae-il, whose boyish beauty is pulverized by his character’s job here. But the film is mostly interested in the detective as an idea—an assembly of attractive, manipulatable qualities, from his dignified-cop mannerisms to extra storage pockets in his slacks. Rest assured, there are jaw-dropping foot chases and skirmishes, but Decision to Leave is mostly Park Chan-wook at deconstructive play. In the long lineage of cops and suspects improperly entwined, here’s a new cosmic joke about relationships: At last, a man who pays attention. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Cinema 21, Hollywood.

