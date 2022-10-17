Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
Ken Campbell obituary
My friend the artist Ken Campbell, who has died aged 82, created book art that was unique, unclassifiable, compelling both visually and to the touch, and challenging. Ken’s art was informed by his considerable trade skills and executed on traditional printing presses with secret techniques and inks – all of which he later happily abandoned with the coming of the digital revolution. His subject matter ranged from the personal, Father’s Hook (1978), a book of poetry dedicated to his father, to the political, Ten Years of Uzbekistan (1994), the metaphysical, Execution (1990), and everything in between.
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Does Halloween! Behind the Scenes of the Chaotic & Hilarious Special
Is there any show with more right to a high-flying Halloween episode than Ghosts? The CBS comedy smash — a Groundhog Day of the Dead, in a sense — entered Season 2 with eager new B&B owners Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) looking for business while still sharing their haunted mansion with spirits who died on their historic Hudson Valley property…and remain stuck there.
‘Uncompromising’ Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46
Writer-director Jeff Barnaby, who established himself as one of the leading lights of modern Indigenous cinema with the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum,” has died at age 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to his publicist.
WWEEK
Your Weekly Roundup of Movies: Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” Is a Neo-Noir Masterpiece
****Director Park Chan-wook loves a curse. From revenge (Oldboy) to vampirism (Thirst) to abuse (The Handmaiden), the Korean master often treats character motivations as binding covenants of passion and perversion. So it is with Decision to Leave, for which he won Best Director at Cannes. When a Busan immigration officer falls to his death, his widow (Tang Wei of Lust, Caution fame) and an investigating detective (Park Hae-il) enter a classic noir two-step of suspicion and attraction (a trope deployed by everyone from Hitchcock to Eszterhas). But Park has plenty to add, always emphasizing character over casework: This investigation’s intensity fatalistically marks the participants. Certain elements recall Bong Joon-ho’s Memories of Murder, especially the casting of Park Hae-il, whose boyish beauty is pulverized by his character’s job here. But the film is mostly interested in the detective as an idea—an assembly of attractive, manipulatable qualities, from his dignified-cop mannerisms to extra storage pockets in his slacks. Rest assured, there are jaw-dropping foot chases and skirmishes, but Decision to Leave is mostly Park Chan-wook at deconstructive play. In the long lineage of cops and suspects improperly entwined, here’s a new cosmic joke about relationships: At last, a man who pays attention. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Cinema 21, Hollywood.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Tony Hillerman Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Tony Hillerman is an icon when it comes to fiction and non-fiction about Native American and Southwestern stories. His books have been read and loved by millions. Born in 1925, Hillerman started writing in 1970 and kept writing until the day of his death in 2008.
Collider
'Origins of The Wheel of Time' Gets Audiobook Featuring a Bonus Rosamund Pike Interview [Exclusive]
Macmillan Audio has been keeping The Wheel of Time fandom alive in between the first and second seasons of Prime Videos' critically acclaimed series adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic novels. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Origins of the Wheel of Time, Michael Livingston's deep dive into the real-world history and mythology of Jordan's series, has been adapted into an audiobook that will be available to listen to on November 8th.
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the ‘real-life Heathcliff’
When Emily Brontë published Wuthering Heights in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, outraged Victorian critics deemed it savage, indecent and immoral. One described it as “a compound of vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors”. After Brontë’s death, when the novel began to find success, many were surprised...
Comments / 0