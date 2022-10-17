ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

4 hurt in crash near Conway, road blocked, Horry County Fire Rescue says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5EEv_0icGjrN700

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to the crash “with entrapment” near the area of Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road near Conway. The crash is blocking traffic, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Crews battle house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident

The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

Coast RTA looking to expand services to North Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high demand for public transportation could lead to increased bus routes for tourists in North Myrtle Beach as early as next summer. Coast RTA proposed the idea to North Myrtle Beach council leaders during their meeting on Monday evening. The idea comes after city leaders said they see an increased demand for public transportation.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy