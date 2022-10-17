4 hurt in crash near Conway, road blocked, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to the crash “with entrapment” near the area of Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road near Conway. The crash is blocking traffic, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

