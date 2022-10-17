ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
IOWA STATE
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture

A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

