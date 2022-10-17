Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
Agriculture Online
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture
A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson discharged from hospital after kidney infection
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has been discharged from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she spent two nights being treated for a kidney infection. Hinson spent Sunday and Monday nights at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In a statement Tuesday, she thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their care.
Four Greene County judges will leave the bench soon; here’s how they’ll be replaced
Greene County will soon have four vacancies on the bench as three judges retire and one was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Fort Madison boys, girls have banner day at Class 3A state qualifying cross country meet
WASHINGTON -- Fort Madison High School cross country coach Brian Mendez had three words of advice before his team toed the line for a Class 3A state qualifying meet Wednesday at the Washington Golf and Country Club. "Why not us?" Yeah, why not?. The Bloodhounds took their coach's advice to...
travelawaits.com
The Mississippi River Is So Low That You Can Now Walk To This Unique Rock Formation
It isn’t every day that you can walk to an island, but that is exactly what’s possible now in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis. Normally, visitors need a boat to reach the appropriately named Tower Rock. Now, however, due to the ongoing drought, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a near-record low.
Comments / 0