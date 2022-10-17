Read full article on original website
KTNV
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. Police say...
Las Vegas police seek to identify man accused of beating woman to death in January
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of beating a woman to death in January. The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s. Police had received a report of a person being […]
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Motorcyclist dies days after northeast Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who was hit in a crash on Monday, Oct. 17 died in the hospital two days later, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The motorcyclist was driving north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. while a Ford Fusion was stopped facing […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Fox5 KVVU
Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute. On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Officers...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by other man during argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Monday during a fight with his girlfriend near the University District, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue around 5:38 p.m. The victim was found suffering […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene. No other information has been provided. This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver arrested after street racing, crash in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a street racing crash that knocked out the power in one neighborhood and knocked over a bus stop. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Just before 9 p.m., LVMPD said...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway. According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate...
Fox5 KVVU
Man rebooked on murder charge after allegedly killing inmate at Clark County jail
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County inmate was rebooked on a murder charge after he allegedly killed another inmate. Lee Johnson, 30, was rebooked to Clark County Detention Center Tuesday for open murder. According to jail records, Johnson was first booked into CCDC on Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed neighbor during argument over parking
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor at a residence near the southeast valley Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tipper Ave. near Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue. The two men were arguing about parking before […]
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
Suspect arrested in deadly September shooting at Las Vegas gas station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over a month ago near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of open murder. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Defrim Oxha to death in […]
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Suspect fired 18 shots at officers, killing Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shared more information about a shooting that killed an officer in the line of duty last week. It was a total of 32 seconds from the time Officer Truong Thai parked his car and approached Tyson Hampton’s vehicle until shots were fired. LVMPD released body camera video that showed the shooting from last Thursday, Oct. 13, when Metro officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman near Flamingo and University Center.
