Rock band JOURNEY ‘Freedom Tour 2023’ to stop in Buffalo

By Panagiotis Argitis
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Legendary rock band JOURNEY announced its 50th anniversary “Freedom Tour 2023” will make a stop in Buffalo.

Celebrations will kick off on February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, followed by shows on the west side of the country before coming to Buffalo on March 16.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are best known for global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin,”  “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.

Tickets for the Buffalo show go on sale Friday, October 21, and can be ordered here .

JOURNEY features Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals, and Todd Jensen (bass).

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023,” Schon said. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friend Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna” and “Hold the Line,” will join as a special guest.

Poster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gwdrm_0icGjZg900
