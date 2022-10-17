ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Trial reset for Hawkins County man accused of killing baby

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265UNl_0icGjLZD00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A murder trial originally slated for Oct. 17, 2022, has been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023, according to Hawkins County officials.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Dominic Michael Antonion Liberto is accused of felony murder and neglecting and abusing an infant less than a year old in December 2020.

Documents filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court alleged the neglect resulted in “serious bodily injury” to the baby, who died on Dec. 6, 2020.

JCPD: Man arrested after officers respond to shots fired complaint

Two Hawkins County deputies, an EMS representative, a DCS representative, nine Ballad Health representatives and a medical examiner were listed as witnesses in the case.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Donna Hankey
1d ago

Throw him to the wolves ,Just a precious baby that couldn't defend it self, How could you do such a thing ,Just awful

Reply
2
Related
WJHL

Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
supertalk929.com

NEW: Teen accused of murders named in Greene County court documents

Court documents in Greene County, Tennessee reveal the name of the teenager accused of bludgeoning his kid brother and grandmother to death in the spring. Jordan Michael Allen, 16, will now be tried as an adult following a juvenile court hearing. His case has been transferred to Criminal Court and those documents say he will be arraigned on Nov. 30th.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dispose of expired drugs in Bristol, Carter County

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents in the Tri-Cities will be able to take unused, expired or unwanted medications to local Drug Take-Back events on October 29. Bristol When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Municipal parking lot, 801 Anderson Street, Bristol, Tennessee, (Courthouse parking lot). What: Hosted by the Bristol Tennessee […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Local business asking for public's help in vandalism case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2 year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy