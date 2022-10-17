Read full article on original website
Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland
Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
Ask Midland Odessa – Being Someone’s PLUS ONE Considered A Date?
Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?
Free Movies! Fun At The 3rd Annual HALLOWEEN Drive-In Movie Bash In Midland!
It's Halloween! And, there's nothing like a great Halloween movie with the family! One of the best places to watch a movie HALLOWEEN weekend is at Big Sky Drive-In! And this year they are doing it again. • SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT BIG SKY DRIVE-IN! GHOSTLY GREETINGS. For the third...
Ready for scary? Head to this terrifying haunted house in Midland!
It has been years since something new has come to Midland for Halloween. Odessa has always had Bloody Bill's haunted house but it's typically the same every year. Now we have something new to scare you. Age of Fear, Trail of Horrors is a family-owned operation. Amanda Zarate and her...
Annual Pet Blessing And 5K Run This Weekend In Midland
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Festival of St. Francis Pet Blessing and 5K run will be taking place. This event is a community event with free admission for the festival and special blessings for your pets. Several events will be taking place on...
Sharing Your Netflix Password With Others? You Can Expect Extra Charges Soon!
I have a confession to make. I once used a family member's Netflix account password at some point because I didn't want to pay for the streaming service myself. Whew. Feels good to get that off my chest. We had a good run but when that person decided they just didn't watch enough, they canceled it, and my free ride ended. I had to get my own account.
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
