Washington County, TX

kwhi.com

ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY

The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER

Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES OPEN FOR FUNDRAISING FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS

Over 160 nonprofit organizations around the Brazos Valley are taking part in the 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives. A month of early giving began on September 19th, culminating today (Tuesday) in an 18-hour online giving challenge running until 11 p.m. This year’s fundraising campaign includes 115 nonprofits from Brazos County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local school celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Chamber will welcome new member Grace Lutheran School, located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join for chapel and music at 8:30 a.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CAMP FOR ALL FALL GALA RAISES $340,000

Camp For All’s annual fall gala last week proved to be a record-breaking evening in support of the nonprofit. According to a release from Camp For All, the event last Thursday raised $340,000. Funds raised during the gala directly support Camp For All’s programming that annually serves nearly 9,000 campers with challenging illnesses or special needs.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST COFFEE CHAT WITH JENNIFER ECKERMANN

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend their monthly Coffee Chat. The Coffee Chat will be held tomorrow (Thursday) morning from 8am-9am at the Rock Store located at 5070 Main Street in Chappell Hill. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served courtesy of the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
navasotanews.com

Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft

A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

