Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
ROTARY CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO. TO HOST CLAY SHOOT FRIDAY
The Rotary Club of Washington County is getting ready to hold its inaugural sporting clay shoot on Friday. The clay shoot will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boswell Porter 4H Shotgun Range near Snook. Rotary Club President Gena Wilimitis says the clay shoot will support...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS FFA FUNDRAISER
Members of the Brenham FFA will be KWHI’s guest this week on the Brenham ISD Roundtable. The group will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about its annual fall meat and fruit fundraiser. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM 1280, FM...
kwhi.com
BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES OPEN FOR FUNDRAISING FOR REGIONAL NONPROFITS
Over 160 nonprofit organizations around the Brazos Valley are taking part in the 4th Annual Brazos Valley Gives. A month of early giving began on September 19th, culminating today (Tuesday) in an 18-hour online giving challenge running until 11 p.m. This year’s fundraising campaign includes 115 nonprofits from Brazos County,...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS KIDS GONE FISHIN’, WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER EVENTS
Two guests will be on hand this week for the Community Corner on KWHI. Tammy Jaster and Kelsey Toy of the City of Brenham will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the 16th Annual Kids gone Fishin’ at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center on Saturday. Washington County Chamber...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a local school celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Chamber will welcome new member Grace Lutheran School, located at 1212 West Jefferson Street in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join for chapel and music at 8:30 a.m.
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
kwhi.com
CAMP FOR ALL FALL GALA RAISES $340,000
Camp For All’s annual fall gala last week proved to be a record-breaking evening in support of the nonprofit. According to a release from Camp For All, the event last Thursday raised $340,000. Funds raised during the gala directly support Camp For All’s programming that annually serves nearly 9,000 campers with challenging illnesses or special needs.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST COFFEE CHAT WITH JENNIFER ECKERMANN
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend their monthly Coffee Chat. The Coffee Chat will be held tomorrow (Thursday) morning from 8am-9am at the Rock Store located at 5070 Main Street in Chappell Hill. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served courtesy of the...
kwhi.com
PAINT THE TOWN PINK, HEALTH & WELLNESS EXPO THURSDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County will “Paint the Town Pink” tomorrow (Thursday). This year’s "Paint the Town Pink" event is taking place as part of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Community Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Blinn College Student Center.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
kwhi.com
NO WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS MEETING TUESDAY; NEXT MEETING OCT. 25
Washington County Commissioners will not meet tomorrow (Tuesday), due to a quorum not being available. The court’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 25th.
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
navasotanews.com
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
Click2Houston.com
Mother, boyfriend accused of taking 5 missing children from Cypress area captured by Louisiana State Police, deputies say
CYPRESS – The mother and stepfather who allegedly took five children from the Cypress area have been captured in Baton Rouge, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. The Louisiana State Police arrested the children’s mother, Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, around 5 p.m....
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Texas 5-year-old slain by mother for being ‘evil’
Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.
Comments / 0