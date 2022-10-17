Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022, and they are as follows:. • Contractor (KR Rezendes, Inc.) will continue roadway and sidewalk work at MassDOT’s Hathaway Triangle project located at the newly signalized intersection of Hathaway Rd x Nauset St.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department announces grand reveal for completed mural project
“The ‘Friends of Cape Verdean Culture Committee,’ of which Lt. Scott Carola is a member, is proud to reveal the end result of its “Band club” mural project this Friday, October 21st, at 3 pm, at 185 Acushnet Ave. Last year, the committee was formed with...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Health Department to host forum on health disparities in the region
The New Bedford Health Department and the Health Equity Compact (HEC) will be hosting the Color of Care – Southeastern MA Health Equity Forum to discuss solutions to health disparities in our region. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the New Bedford Whaling Museum at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department, BCSO, to host middle school supplies drive
Please consider donating middle-school supplies at this drive hosted by ourselves, Child & Family Services, and the Bristol County Sheriff’s office. The drive will take place next Saturday, October 29th, from 10AM til noon. Officers will be on the scene to accept your donations which will be provided to the students shortly thereafter.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery
Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr. Huaco has been with the not-for-profit community health system...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to “shots fired” on Grinnell Street
At approximately 8:00pm Tuesday night the New Bedford Police Department received multiple reports of “shots fired” on the corner of Pleasant and Grinnell Streets. Upon arrival, police canvased the area and found several spent shell cases but did not find any injured residents. The last time the New...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man who stole from child who has down syndrome, battling cancer, sentenced
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man who broke into a vehicle in Somerset earlier this year and stole from the family of a local boy known as “Superhero Alex” was convicted by a District Court Judge and sentenced to jail, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Garrett...
newbedfordguide.com
Family and friends seek public’s help locating missing woman last seen in New Bedford
26-year old Alexander Lomabardi has blonde hair, greenish eyes, and tattoos on her arms and chest. She is wearing scrubs and flip flops. No phone…no money…nothing but herself. She has been missing since Monday night on Oct 17th at 7:00pm. Last seen in New Bedford at the Women’s...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police request public’s help IDing man who allegedly stabbed 91-year old woman
“At about 8:30 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Officers from Area B-2 responded to 25 Playstead Park in Jamaica Plain on a report of an unconscious person. On arrival, officers located a 91-year-old female victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was in the area walking her...
Comments / 0