New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Health Department to host forum on health disparities in the region

The New Bedford Health Department and the Health Equity Compact (HEC) will be hosting the Color of Care – Southeastern MA Health Equity Forum to discuss solutions to health disparities in our region. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the New Bedford Whaling Museum at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department, BCSO, to host middle school supplies drive

Please consider donating middle-school supplies at this drive hosted by ourselves, Child & Family Services, and the Bristol County Sheriff’s office. The drive will take place next Saturday, October 29th, from 10AM til noon. Officers will be on the scene to accept your donations which will be provided to the students shortly thereafter.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery

Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr. Huaco has been with the not-for-profit community health system...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to “shots fired” on Grinnell Street

At approximately 8:00pm Tuesday night the New Bedford Police Department received multiple reports of “shots fired” on the corner of Pleasant and Grinnell Streets. Upon arrival, police canvased the area and found several spent shell cases but did not find any injured residents. The last time the New...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

