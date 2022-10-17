ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

NJ.com

Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: The Cannabis Place

With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
NJ.com

Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate

A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Does N. J. tax gifts or are they tax-exempt?

A. There are a few items to understand when it comes to gifts and taxes. Gifting relates to the federal gift tax, not the federal income tax, said Tom Szieber, a trusts and estates attorney at Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi in West Orange. He said New Jersey does not have...
NJ.com

NJ.com

