Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: The Cannabis Place
With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Westfield residents want all you Netflix fans driving by ‘The Watcher’ house to stop now
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house in town — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
NJ files massive lawsuit against big oil companies
The state of New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade association alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about climate change, and the impact fossil fuels released into the atmosphere would have on global warming. During a news...
Atlantic City Expressway will get a third lane to fix notorious bottleneck
A plan to widen a two lane, 13-mile section of the Atlantic City Expressway by adding a third lane in both directions along the center median is entering the design phase, representatives of the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Wednesday. The project will ease traffic backups, authority officials said. “Everyone...
New Jersey sending back up to $2,000 to residents
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
Bill aimed at disrupting supply chain of illegal catalytic converter trade OK’d by NJ Senate
A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.
Newly Made Bergen County Millionaires Bought Powerball Ticket Online
These lucky winners didn't have to move to make their million. By playing the Powerball lottery game online using the third-party Jackpocket app, a Bergen County couple recently won $1 million. Jackpocket said its app has made 20 millionaires and been the source of over $190 million in prizes for...
New Jersey Legislators Aim To Ban Most In-Car Subscriptions
BMWNew Jersey officials aren't amused by automakers' attempts to charge for the use of pre-installed hardware in cars, such as heated seats.
Thousands expected to visit Art Fair 14C when it comes to Jersey City next month
The arts continue to boom this season in Jersey City. First JC Fridays, then JCAST, and now we’ve arrived at Art Fair 14C, which returns for its fourth edition at the Jersey City Armory from Nov. 11 to 13. Art Fair 14C is New Jersey’s only international art fair....
Does N. J. tax gifts or are they tax-exempt?
A. There are a few items to understand when it comes to gifts and taxes. Gifting relates to the federal gift tax, not the federal income tax, said Tom Szieber, a trusts and estates attorney at Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi in West Orange. He said New Jersey does not have...
Walk to prevent suicide; Golf outing at Skyway Golf Course; Celebrating Harriet Tubman and more | Upcoming
Celebration in honor of Harriet Tubman’s bicentennial. Jersey City will be celebrating the life of abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Berry Lane Park, 1000 Garfield Ave., Jersey City, with a ribbon cutting ceremony that will reveal a new mural of the activist on her bicentennial.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
