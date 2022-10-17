A bill aimed at curtailing the illegal but lucrative catalytic converter trade has been approved by the state Senate,. Sponsored by Sens. Sandra Cunningham, D-Jersey City, and Nellie Pou, D-Paterson, the legislation (S-249) would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.

