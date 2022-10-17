Read full article on original website
Related
Two Pup-Filled Paw-Some Autumn Festivals in Dutchess County
We love the opportunity to combine a few of our favorite things, and in this case our favorite things include great Hudson Valley causes, dogs, fall things, and even wine. Sound interesting? We thought so. Here's what the barking is all about for two great Dutchess County based fall festivals that benefit pups!
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return
Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year. Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
It’s Witch Hazel Season Do You Know How to Use It
Last year around this time I told you about a plant we have here in New York that we often overlook. The wildest part is that it is responsible for a liquid many of us keep in our medicine cabinet but don't really use, Witch Hazel. Once again National Witch...
Toys “R” Us Proudly Returns Inside Macy’s Stores Across New York
Toys "R" Us is back!... sort of. Can you go onto Google Maps and punch in an address for a new storefront? Not exactly. Your GPS will be taking you to the nearest Macy's. Back in 2017, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy while being crippled by nearly $8 billion in debt. That, and the growing desire from the public to buy online forced the toy company to close all of its 800 US stores.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0