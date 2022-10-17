Toys "R" Us is back!... sort of. Can you go onto Google Maps and punch in an address for a new storefront? Not exactly. Your GPS will be taking you to the nearest Macy's. Back in 2017, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy while being crippled by nearly $8 billion in debt. That, and the growing desire from the public to buy online forced the toy company to close all of its 800 US stores.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO