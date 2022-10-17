Read full article on original website
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Online charter school, the Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA), celebrated its 2022 Fall Community Day across the state. GCA students in the Columbus area met with their classmates, in person, at Oxbow Meadows. Students spent time learning about reptiles, exploring the wetlands and gaining a better understanding...
Not done with the Octobrrrr chill yet
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unusually cold air for October has settled into the Chattahoochee Valley and made it all the way to north Florida! The coldest temperatures are expected early Thursday before you’ll start noticing a warming trend late in the week. You can wear the winter attire most...
Money-saving tips during colder weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time to get out those electric blankets because the cold weather has arrived early this year, but don’t worry… we have some money-saving tips to help you prepare your home as temperatures begin to drop. Step one to stay warm and save...
Early voting starts in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After only two days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records. According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.
Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work. The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor...
