Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
KSAT 12
Two-thirds of board members overseeing Texas public universities are Abbott donors. They’re not shy about wielding influence.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2017, state Rep. Lyle Larson authored a bill to block any governor from appointing someone to a state board or commission who had contributed more than $2,500 a year to their campaign.
Texas, Austin groups report increase in runaways
Terry Cole, founder of Austin's Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
4-Star RB commit Cedric Baxter reaffirms commitment to Texas football
Over the weekend, one of the highest-rated commitments in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class took a visit elsewhere. The highly touted four-star Edgewater (FL) running back and Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. visited the Florida State Seminoles unofficially for a game last weekend against the No. 5 Clemson Tiger in Tallahassee.
Abbott boasts that Texas has bused over 12,700 migrants to sanctuary cities
As of today, Texas has bused over 12,700 migrants to sanctuary cities. Texas is helping provide relief to overrun, overwhelmed border towns through our busing strategy. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
KVUE
After record initial ballot rejections in March, Williamson Count makes change to reduce confusion
AUSTIN, Texas — After high initial ballot rejections in the March primary, Williamson County is making changes to reduce confusion about the new laws. Early voting for the November election starts in less than a week and runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. "This is going to be...
Pflugerville water treatment plant to expand after being damaged by invasive zebra mussels
Because of the damage from zebra mussels, and exponential population growth over the last decade, the treatment plant will be significantly upgraded, nearly doubling its capacity
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
In September, the Austin area saw the highest number of active home listings since 2011
AUSTIN, Texas — Prospective homebuyers can start breathing a little easier, according to new data from the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR). The ABoR reports that in September, home sales declined 18.5% to 2,992 closed listings as active listings were up 162.4% to 9,671 listings. That's the highest number of active listings in the area since July 2011, according to ABoR.
1 Texas Eatery Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Quick Bites
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
Cultural Compass
Dean Charles Martinez Comments on Teacher Retention in Title I Texas Schools
The teacher shortage is real and the reasons for it are many. In an interview with CBS Austin investigative reporter Jessica Taylor, Dean Charles Martinez sheds light on the challenges and opportunities facing Title I Texas schools. At a recent Austin ISD school board meeting, the alarming trend in teacher...
Austin ranks second on list of fastest-growing US economies, city demographer weighs in
The authors cite an influx of heavy-hitting tech companies, a high concentration of venture capital, vibrant cultural offerings and a warm climate all as factors driving up Austin’s economic output and population growth.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
