Austin, TX

Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

4-Star RB commit Cedric Baxter reaffirms commitment to Texas football

Over the weekend, one of the highest-rated commitments in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class took a visit elsewhere. The highly touted four-star Edgewater (FL) running back and Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. visited the Florida State Seminoles unofficially for a game last weekend against the No. 5 Clemson Tiger in Tallahassee.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

In September, the Austin area saw the highest number of active home listings since 2011

AUSTIN, Texas — Prospective homebuyers can start breathing a little easier, according to new data from the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR). The ABoR reports that in September, home sales declined 18.5% to 2,992 closed listings as active listings were up 162.4% to 9,671 listings. That's the highest number of active listings in the area since July 2011, according to ABoR.
AUSTIN, TX
Cultural Compass

Dean Charles Martinez Comments on Teacher Retention in Title I Texas Schools

The teacher shortage is real and the reasons for it are many. In an interview with CBS Austin investigative reporter Jessica Taylor, Dean Charles Martinez sheds light on the challenges and opportunities facing Title I Texas schools. At a recent Austin ISD school board meeting, the alarming trend in teacher...
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX

