q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
Man reported for breaking and entering arrested for fentanyl possession
ROCK CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A report of breaking and entering led to the arrest of a Lyburn man last Tuesday. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 authorities with the department responded to a reported breaking and entering situation in the Rock Creek area.
2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, admitted to selling 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on February 4, 2022 to an undercover officer in South Charleston. He then later admitted on February 14, 2022 to selling the […]
Doe shot and dumped in Kanawha County, charges filed by WVNRP
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been filed by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police regarding a doe which was unnecessarily killed in the Kanawha County area. Reports from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, On October 12, 2022, Sgt. Chattin received a complaint from Bristol Broadcasting Company’s WQBE and Electric 102.7’s Charleston location.
wchstv.com
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Facing Murder Charge for Allegedly Shooting Mother-In-Law
A Logan County man was arrested Saturday evening in connection with the death of a woman. Law enforcement officials say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball of Stollings, West Virginia is accused of shooting his mother-in-law, 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. According to Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens, the shooting took place...
wchstv.com
Police: Upset Charleston radio station employees help track down suspects who shot deer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Employees at a Charleston radio station upset about a deer that visited near the station being shot shared video and information that helped track down three suspects police said shot and killed the doe at night from the back of a pickup truck. West Virginia...
Authorities continue to search for escaped inmate
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run. According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern […]
wchstv.com
Police: One person injured in Huntington shooting Monday night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2 p.m., 10/18/22. A man who was injured in a shooting in Huntington told police a vehicle pulled up next to his and began firing shots Monday night, investigators said. The Huntington Police Department identified the victim as Tanner Miller. He was taken to...
WSAZ
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus. The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.
WSAZ
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
wchstv.com
Fifteen arrested in drug warrant sweep, Wayne County sheriff says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said 15 people were arrested in a drug warrant sweep that involved several law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a Facebook post Monday that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in various locations in the county.
q95fm.net
Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Fake Meth
A woman out of Pike County was recently arrested, following accusations that she sold fake meth to an undercover officer. 39-year-old Summer Adkins, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly sold an officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed to be meth, for $150 back in July. The substance turned out to not be meth.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
wchstv.com
Police: Montana man charged in connection with Huntington cold case murder investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Montana man has been charged in a nearly 30-year cold case murder investigation in Huntington, police said Tuesday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Sept. 26 and charged with murder on Oct. 11 in connection with the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Morning crash leaves one dead
A two-vehicle crash involving a Mingo County school bus earlier this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The crash occurred near the Mingo Central High School Athletic Complex. The event included a loaded school bus and a tool equipment truck, according to officials from the...
Montgomery man pleads guilty to selling 51 grams of methamphetamine
MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty today, October 17, 2022, to the distribution of methamphetamines. Jamie Edward Smith, 35, of Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and up to $1 […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after multiple gunshots fired early Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said numerous shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the city's West Side. It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Hazelett said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired while they were inside their...
