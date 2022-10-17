ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

Surprising Red Sox roster move costs them promising pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been virtually silent on social media since finishing a disappointing season earlier this month. Hopefully, their inactivity online doesn’t indicate idleness behind the scenes, as various front office figures promised that certain endeavors – such as extending Xander Bogaerts – would begin immediately.
BOSTON, MA
draysbay.com

Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. With an ace for each team on the mound (Padres' Yu Darvish and Phillies' Zack Wheeler), the Phillies got on the board first in the fourth inning when Bryce Harper hit his fourth homer of the postseason, a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber made it 2-0 in the sixth inning with a 488-foot homer off Darvish, the longest ever at Petco Park. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
