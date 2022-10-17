Have you heard of Feeding Texas? They are the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. With 21 member food banks, they reach over 5 MILLION Texans every year who need food assistance. When you donate to Feeding Texas, every dollar can provide at least 4 meals for hungry Texans. Texas Monthly is helping to support Feeding Texas at their BBQ Fest in Lockhart. Every ticket you buy to the festivities on November 5th and 6th, a portion of the proceeds will go to Feeding Texas. Love BBQ? You won’t want to miss this delicious festival.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO