Fox 19
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for portions of the Tri-State south and west of Downtown Cincinnati until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert...
Fox 19
Could see some light precip Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could see a few flurries or drizzle at times Tuesday morning. However, any precipitation that falls will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings too. Tuesday afternoon clouds...
WLWT 5
Flurries in the forecast? Some could see season's first snowflakes this week
CINCINNATI — It's the middle of October but it's feeling more like December with chilly air putting a freeze warning in place and bringing the potential for snowflakes in some cities. A FREEZE WARNING is in place for the WLWT viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures...
WLWT 5
Monday weather outlook: Cold air rushes in, freeze warning in place
CINCINNATI — There's a chill to the air as we wake up Monday morning: A strong, fall cold front an a low-pressure center swing through and change our temperatures drastically for the early part of the week!. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s Monday and we barely warm out...
Fox 19
Blustery and cold to start the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an...
Fox 19
Say it ain’t snow?!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State due to overnight temperatures dropping to near or below freezing this evening. That means tender plants and vegetation could be killed. We also could see a few flurries or drizzle at times tonight and tomorrow morning. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Any snow that does fall will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
Fox 19
When do fall colors peak in the Tri-State? Could be earlier than usual this year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fall season brings many changes in the Tri-State, including the colors of leaves fading from green to yellows, oranges, reds and browns. On average, Cincinnati typically has peak foliage colors around the final week of October. This coincides with the first freeze of the season, which...
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along soutbound I-75 at 2nd Street near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above...
dayton.com
Kings Island to debut new themed area in 2023
‘Adventure Port’ will have two rides, places to eat. A new themed area called “Adventure Port” will open inside the Kings Island amusement park in Mason next year, officials with the park announced Wednesday. Multiple attractions will be part of Adventure Port, which surrounds the Adventure Express...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
We are seen an explosion of fall colors and this year it's a bit better than prior years and of course, there's a scientific reason as to why it's better.
Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Shady Lane in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
spectrumnews1.com
Sugar Ridge Family Farm says it's been a busy fall season so far
WALTON, Ky. — Sugar Ridge Family Farm sits in Walton and allows people to come hang out on weekends each fall for their fall fest. Manager Jamie Klosterman said the business has had to adjust and has noticed different trends this year. Klosterman said they’ve noticed prices have increased on things they use on the farm.
Fox 19
New population of invasive, destructive spotted lanternflies confirmed in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - An invasive, destructive pest has been spotted in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed a new, small population of spotted lanternflies in the Cincinnati area last week. In a Facebook post, the agency said it is monitoring for egg masses to see if the population is established, and encouraged anyone who sees spotted lanternflies to report them.
Fox 19
She said ‘yes:’ Hamilton County man proposes at BLINK lights festival
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County couple put on a show of their own after they got engaged at the BLINK festival on Saturday night. Lights and love filled the air when Caleb Reverman proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Emma, at The Banks. ”She was absolutely 100 percent...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
