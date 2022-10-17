ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

What Texas drivers do (and don’t) understand about merging

Isn’t it obnoxious when a driver waits until the very last second to merge? According to a number of states’ traffic laws, it’s actually the best strategy. While the commonly-named “Zipper Merge” may seem counterintuitive, a growing number of experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely. A growing number of states, including Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Washington, have begun to require drivers to use it in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Study: How energy-efficient is Texas compared to other US states?

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report commissioned from WalletHub suggests that Texas is lacking when it comes to energy efficiency, compared to the rest of the nation. The report ranks every state based on which ones are the most and least energy efficient and to make this determination, officials measured each state’s auto and home-energy consumption.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Candidates for MO State Rep. – District 125 respond to questions

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — With the midterm election set for Tuesday, November 8th, registered voters across the country will soon head to the polls to cast their ballot. But for many, questions about candidates still remain. Questions like, “which candidate should I vote for,” and, “where do these candidates stand...
MISSOURI STATE
cw39.com

Powerball breaks half-billion mark, numbers drawn tonight

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $508 million as officials prepare for Wednesday night’s drawing. That half-a-billion prize is the game’s largest jackpot since January, Texas officials said. “The excitement for the current Powerball jackpot prize is steadily building, causing a lift...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Respiratory illnesses are spiking among children

(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy