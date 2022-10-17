Isn’t it obnoxious when a driver waits until the very last second to merge? According to a number of states’ traffic laws, it’s actually the best strategy. While the commonly-named “Zipper Merge” may seem counterintuitive, a growing number of experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely. A growing number of states, including Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Washington, have begun to require drivers to use it in recent years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO