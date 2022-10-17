Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Critical fire weather conditions Today .Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23 percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across the region today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY * AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114. * WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The District of Columbia. In Maryland, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Arlington, Falls Church, and Alexandria. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures generally ranging from 26 to 32. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
