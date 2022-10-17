ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Man Arrested for Felony Menacing

Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations. • Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts) • Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts) • Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent –...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Oct. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A suspect stole a vehicle Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of Midway Boulevard. Three suspects stole a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Drug bust nets 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth in Weld County

The Weld County Drug Task Force broke up a drug trafficking organization that had connections to Mexico. The drug ring was suspected of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl into New Mexico before arriving in Greeley. A Weld County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 18 on a vehicle near Highway 66 and Highway 85 in Platteville. A Greeley police K9 officer assisted in the traffic stop and deployed his partner, K9 Odin, who alerted to the odor of narcotics detected on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered: ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amber alert issued for 'abducted' 10-month-old girl in Aurora

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon. The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway. Mears can only see Gordon...
AURORA, CO
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

