Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Police search for wanted man in Brighton
Multiple officers are in Brighton looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Man Arrested for Felony Menacing
Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations. • Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts) • Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts) • Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent –...
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting between employer and former employee
AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway for a report of a trespass on the property.
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnapping
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 18, 2022. Editor's note: A'miyah was found by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Detectives will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.
No charges for resident who shot 2 teens in his yard
The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Oct. 19, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A suspect stole a vehicle Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of Midway Boulevard. Three suspects stole a...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Brighton murder suspect arrested in Trinidad
A suspect accused of murdering a woman in Brighton was found and arrested in Trinidad on Wednesday afternoon.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
Drug bust nets 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force broke up a drug trafficking organization that had connections to Mexico. The drug ring was suspected of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl into New Mexico before arriving in Greeley. A Weld County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 18 on a vehicle near Highway 66 and Highway 85 in Platteville. A Greeley police K9 officer assisted in the traffic stop and deployed his partner, K9 Odin, who alerted to the odor of narcotics detected on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered: ...
Amber alert issued for 'abducted' 10-month-old girl in Aurora
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and Aurora Police have asked the public for assistance locating 10-month-old A’myah Gordon. Gordon's mother, 18-year-old Alexis Mears, allegedly kidnapped Gordon. The Amber alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe Mears is driving a white SUV. She was last seen in the area of the Aurora Public Library at 14949 east Alameda Parkway. Mears can only see Gordon...
