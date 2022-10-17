Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Lane Kiffin describes watching the final moments of Alabama vs. Tennessee
Lane Kiffin knows how important the vs. Alabama rivalry is. After all, he’s seen it from both sides as a Volunteers head coach and as a Crimson Tide offensive coordinator. Now the Ole Miss head coach, he was a busy when last week’s thriller started. But that doesn’t mean he missed it.
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
Ex-Coach Rick Neuheisel Names Best Team In College Football Right Now
Several teams have a claim as being the best in college football right now. Georgia is ranked No. 1. Tennessee just upset Alabama. Clemson and Michigan are both perennial powers who are unbeaten. But former coach Rick Neuheisel didn't pick any of those programs when asked which team he believes is ...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Tennessee expert RJ Choppy explains why fans tossed goalposts in river after beating Alabama
RJ Choppy joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss his beloved Volunteers’ tradition of taking down the goalposts and tossing them into the river.
Nick Saban says Tyler Harrell reaching point where Alabama 'can start to use him'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is still searching for a consistent vertical element for its passing attack led by star quarterback Bryce Young. Personally, I think that could be freshman Isaiah Bond sooner rather than later, but another potential option is junior wide receiver Tyler Harrell. Being a vertical option...
Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban
Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee kickoff time announced
In 12 days, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play in Neyland Stadium against rival Tennessee, now the third-ranked team in college football. Energy will be high as the very-likely-undefeated Volunteers welcome Kentucky to Knoxville with intentions of keeping the Vols’ national championship hopes alive, while the good guys in blue (road whites, actually) hope to spoil all of the fun and keep the Cats’ dreams of a special season intact.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
Recruiting News After Big College Football Week Seven
Following a genuinely electric week of college football, this article looks at the highlights from last week and significant player commitments from this weekend. Week Seven of the college football season was nothing short of amazing. First, in the biggest game of the day, the Tennessee Volunteers ended a 15-year losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated them 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Then, in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-17 in the Big House.
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident
Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Josh Heupel provides a health update on injured receiver Cedric Tillman
Put on an offensive explosion against Alabama on Saturday, putting up 52 points. A lot of the work came from quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, with the two connecting for five touchdowns. All of that came without one of the Vols’ top weapons — Cedric Tillman.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is new leader in the college football quarterback rankings
There's a new leader at the top of the college football quarterback rankings. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker has passed Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
Jim Knowles weighs in on wild Tennessee-Alabama game, says defense built for Vols' style of play
Jim Knowles watched Tennessee upset Alabama in Week 7 like many people around the country. If it comes down to facing the Volunteers eventually, Knowles will have his defense ready for that type of offense per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. Ohio State and Tennessee have only played once in...
