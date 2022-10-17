ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2q3P_0icGiXo400

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia real estate agent and her husband were sentenced to several years in prison after being found guilty of stealing a combined more than $630,000 using the personal identifying information of at least nine people through her work.

The personal identifying information was primarily stolen through 51-year-old Caprice Foster’s work as a real estate agent and timeshare salesperson, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people’s names, including social security cards and driver’s licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim’s names.

The victims included Caprice’s personal clients, for who she served as a real estate agent, as well as clients of the companies she worked for.

Marcus was also found guilty of impersonating victims in state court eviction proceedings to make sure the couple could continue to stay in homes they had fraudulently leased, the DOJ release said.

In court documents laying out both Caprice and Marcus’ statements of facts, the couple admitted to defrauding a combined $632,517, as laid out below in graphs from the documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dv4UW_0icGiXo400
Marcus Foster admitted to defrauding $348,808 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zg4Rp_0icGiXo400
Caprice Foster admitted to defrauding $283,709 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov)

The Fosters used the stolen money to buy a Range Rover, lease high-end homes and obtain loans and credit, according to the court documents.

After both were found to be guilty in the scheme, Caprice Foster was sentenced to 80 months in prison, and Marcus Foster was sentenced to 58 months.

General's Daughter
2d ago

We live in a SCARY COUNTRY AND WORLD. I trust NO ONE at all ANYMORE!!! At least they got caught and have to SUFFER TO CONSEQUENCES!!! YAY TO THAT!!!!

15
Betty Boop*
2d ago

Sugar mama...her 51, him 33...big age difference! he was definitely with her for the $$. How many years did they do this? her 6.7 years, him 4.8 years in prison...he'll get out & find himself another Sugar mama

5
La La The Truth
2d ago

good job judge🙌🏾 they have time to think about what they've done.

9
WRIC - ABC 8News

