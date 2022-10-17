ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QndgV_0icGiV2c00

( The Hill ) — The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids sold at retailers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter.

On Monday, Walgreens started selling hearing aids in stores and online for $799 a pair, CVS started selling them online at different price points and Walmart started selling them at more than 1,000 Vision Centers in the retailer’s stores and 474 Sam’s Club locations, ranging from $199 to $999 per pair.

More US and World News

Also this week, Best Buy will offer nearly 20 different hearing devices online and will offer hearing aids at nearly 300 stores by the end of the month for as low as $200. Additionally, Hy-Vee will sell them online and in 34 locations with plans to sell them at 100 locations by the end of the year.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August finalized a rule allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter and said that they could be available as early as mid-October in retail and drug stores. The rule is part of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which he issued in July, 2021.

Congress passed legislation on over-the-counter hearing aids in 2017, but it was not fully implemented until the FDA rule.  The rule allows people with mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment.

Nonprofit working to improve mental health of female veterans

The FDA estimates that the rule could lower average costs by as much as $3,000 per pair of hearing aids, which could impact nearly 30 million Americans with hearing loss, including nearly 10 million adults under age 60.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Missing Princeton University student found dead: officials

PRINCETON, N.J. (PIX11) – Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who disappeared last week, was found dead on campus Thursday, authorities said. Ewunetie’s body was discovered by a Princeton Department of Facilities employee behind the tennis courts on university property around 1 p.m., according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. There were no obvious […]
PRINCETON, NJ
PIX11

Woman, man arrested in Staten Island dog attack: NYPD

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals after dogs attacked three people in Staten Island on Tuesday. Shontary Holland and Rodney Jones were also charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. They allegedly left […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

4 charged with murder in shooting outside Queens recording studio: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Four men are accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in the head in front of a Queens recording studio over the summer, police said Wednesday. Savion Johnson, 19, Omar Gaines, 19, and Warren Burgess, 33, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the killing of Tyda Darden on June […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn deli

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A $1 million-winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to state lottery officials. The lucky ticket, good for the seven-figure second-prize sum, was sold at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery NY Corp. on Bay Parkway near 64th Street in Mapleton. The ticket matched all five […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 66, randomly attacked by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group attacked a 66-year-old man without provocation on a Brighton Beach street Tuesday, according to police. The victim was walking near Brighton Beach Avenue and Brighton 7th Street around 12:55 p.m. when a group approached him from behind, punched him in the back of the head, and ran off, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Bronx high school, police say

BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx high school Wednesday morning, police said. The 16-year-old boy was passing through the scanners at John F. Kennedy High School at around 9 a.m. when the firearm was found in his backpack, according to the NYPD. The charges against the teen […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn robbery of woman, 82: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the robbery of an 82-year-old woman in East New York that sent the victim tumbling to the ground, after he was allegedly tied to a second attempted mugging, according to authorities. Timothy Thompson, 42, is charged with robbery and assault in connection to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Zottola, Bloods gang member found guilty in murder-for-hire case

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A federal jury Wednesday convicted Anthony Zottola Sr. in the murder-for-hire plot that left his father, Sylvester, dead at a McDonald’s drive-thru in October 2018 and nearly killed his brother, Salvatore, in a shooting earlier that year. The jury also convicted Bloods gang member Himen Ross as the shooter but found the […]
PIX11

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers […]
WISCONSIN STATE
PIX11

Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy