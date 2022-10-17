ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzP1v_0icGiU9t00

The Dallas quarterback hasn’t played since he fractured his thumb in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder .

Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his thumb in the team’s loss against the Buccaneers. He had surgery but was never placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he was eligible to return to the field as soon as doctors cleared him.

Originally, Prescott was expected to return six to eight weeks after his Week 1 injury. His return timeline is right on schedule, as he plans to come back after six weeks.

Prescott threw in practice for the first time last Wednesday and then was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the undefeated Eagles. He threw more ahead of the game but still remained on the sideline.

In Prescott’s absence, backup Cooper Rush won his in four starts, but then lost for the first time on Sunday against the Eagles. The Cowboys (4-2) play host to the Lions (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jason Garrett send something on national television that fans never thought he'd say. During Sunday Night Football's pregame show, Garrett was deciding who to pick between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. He thought about it for a second before saying "Fly Eagles Fly" which made Maria Taylor and Rodney Harrison laugh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

104K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy