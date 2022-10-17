Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions

The Dallas quarterback hasn’t played since he fractured his thumb in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder .

Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his thumb in the team’s loss against the Buccaneers. He had surgery but was never placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he was eligible to return to the field as soon as doctors cleared him.

Originally, Prescott was expected to return six to eight weeks after his Week 1 injury. His return timeline is right on schedule, as he plans to come back after six weeks.

Prescott threw in practice for the first time last Wednesday and then was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the undefeated Eagles. He threw more ahead of the game but still remained on the sideline.

In Prescott’s absence, backup Cooper Rush won his in four starts, but then lost for the first time on Sunday against the Eagles. The Cowboys (4-2) play host to the Lions (1-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.

