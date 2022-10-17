ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 6

Nip Ellis
2d ago

with what's goin on today she did nothing wrong never know when your going to have to protect yourself

Reply
4
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat. According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dead after carjacking, deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County on Wednesday night. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street. When they arrived on scene, a suspect wanted on active warrants fled from the home.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
FOX Carolina

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Easley, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The incident began Wednesday just before 6 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a fight on Latham Street, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens police officer involved in crash while chasing suspect

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an officer was transported to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a Laurens PD officer was assisting with a pursuit initiated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The officer was involved in a crash...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg. Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County. Updated: 6 hours...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy