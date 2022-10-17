Read full article on original website
Nip Ellis
2d ago
with what's goin on today she did nothing wrong never know when your going to have to protect yourself
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat. According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.
FOX Carolina
Man dead after carjacking, deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County on Wednesday night. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street. When they arrived on scene, a suspect wanted on active warrants fled from the home.
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
1 dead, 1 arrested in Laurens Co. assault
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident on the 20000 block of Highway 221 North Sunday night in reference to an altercation.
FOX Carolina
Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — SLED is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Easley, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The incident began Wednesday just before 6 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to a fight on Latham Street, according to Chief Deputy Chuck James with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.
A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
FOX Carolina
Laurens police officer involved in crash while chasing suspect
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an officer was transported to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a Laurens PD officer was assisting with a pursuit initiated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The officer was involved in a crash...
FOX Carolina
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County
Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in Buncombe Co.
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
Mobile education center to fight drug addiction.
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect among those taken into custody during county-wide warrant roundup
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said they worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department to help the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole & Pardons Services serve warrants. Officers said the operation began on Tuesday morning and involved 50 attempts to...
my40.tv
Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
FOX Carolina
Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County
The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg. Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County.
WYFF4.com
DUI charges filed in downtown Greenville crash that left man dead, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police confirmed Tuesday that a man faces DUI charges in a deadly downtown crash last week. Samuel Greene, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of North Academy and North Church streets, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Monday.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
