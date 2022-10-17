Janice Elanor Page, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 19, 2022, in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family. Ms. Page was born December 12, 1942, in Mt. Holly, Arkansas. She was a member of Rhema Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she was affectionately known by her family as Honey. She was always making sure they were taken care of and knew how much they were loved by their Honey. Ms. Page was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Page; one daughter, Joni Leigh Stone; one brother, Bobby Freeman and her parents, Ned and Fannie Freeman.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO