Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson

By Marie Mennefield
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend.

The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street.

“I could hear the big rush of water. When I got up, I told my son. He said, I see what it is. He said, a water main is flooding,” said Vivian Gorden.

One homeowner said she went through a full case of water just to do her usual Sunday morning routine.

Emergency staffing contract wanted in Jackson water crisis

“I can’t go to the bathroom because you don’t have flushing water to flush the toilet. You can’t cook at all. If you don’t have a way to go get anything to eat, you just don’t.”

Adding if it’s not one thing, it’s another. With their street comprised of mostly elderly, they said this is an inconvenience.

“We need this fixed now. We have a lot of elderly people over here. A lot of elderly people who can’t get to the store and get bottled water. Hopefully, this will be taken care of as soon as possible because right now, no water.”

Adding with the constant running in the street due to the broken main, homeowners said they just hope this isn’t reflected in their monthly water bill.

