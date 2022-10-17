Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
Ted Cruz booed by Texas crowd for saying more police needed to make schools safer
The junior senator was met with boos after claiming that the Uvalde gunman was successful because an officer wasn't there to stop him from entering the school.
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values
(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Gun show on schedule for same day at fairgrounds
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in...
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
VP Harris calls Abbott dropping off migrants at her residence ‘political theater’
During a late-night talk show appearance Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris called it "political theater" for Gov. Greg Abbott to drop off migrants outside her residence after they're bused from Texas.
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands
Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood
Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president's house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory -- home to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence -- as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign to provide what he's described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls
The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
