Texas State

Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Hispanic Texas voters say GOP better reflects their values

(The Center Square) – While a recent national poll suggests that the Democratic Party is losing ground with Hispanics, another shows that Hispanics in Texas say the Republican Party better reflects their values. A poll commissioned by Texas Latino Conservatives identified three regions in Texas where the Hispanic vote...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Manages to Keep Law License After Public Demands

Efforts to strip Ted Cruz's law license over the 2020 election fight have failed.RK/Unsplash. The State Bar of Texas is allowing Ted Cruz to keep his law license after a complaint was filed against Senator Ted Cruz over his role in Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Cruz said the dismissal proved the allegation was baseless. Dallas News reports that, the bar found that it had no jurisdiction because Cruz, trying to help Trump, was not acting as his lawyer. The original complaint was filed in May by the 65 Project. This watchdog group demanded Cruz be stripped of his law license.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her Neighborhood

Migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden what he was dealing with. Migrants are crossing the border in thousands every day. Then last month, Vice President Kamala Harris said the border was secure.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE

