Related
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Clear Fire in Shasta County stopped, cause determined
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the Clear Fire in Shasta County has been stopped at nearly 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by the use of a chainsaw. It says to not use mechanical tools to cut brush during the heat of the day.
krcrtv.com
California crime on the rise, 2021 crime statistics show
REDDING. Calif. — California crime is statistically on the rise, according to a California crime 2021 snapshot. The Public Policy Institute of California says California's violent crime rate increased by 6%, from 440 per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 466 in 2021. Crime rates vary by region, the Public...
krcrtv.com
Lack of school staffing creates barriers for special needs children
REDDING, Calif. — Nationwide, schools have been struggling to combat the ongoing issue of insufficient staffing and teachers for their schools, creating a critical issue for educational learning, overworked teachers, or cutting school programs. And with that lack of staffing, Andi Kuska, a single mother from Redding, says the...
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
krcrtv.com
Sites Reservoir still on track to break ground in 2024
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Biden Administration committed $30 million to the Sites Reservoir project recently and is getting praise across the aisle this week for the move. "I think it is a great move but I think it is something we need more funding for," said Congressman Doug LaMalfa who has been a longtime proponent of the project. "We could've broken ground next year. Is that possible now? I'm not sure. But that 2024 date should be the absolute possible last date to get started on that."
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding construction leaves one business broke
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — For three years, profits have gone down dramatically for one business in Redding due to what the owner says is miscommunication and mismanagement by the city and it's construction. "I can't, I just can't anymore. It's so hard," said owner of Downtown Java & Cafe...
insideedition.com
A Young California Boy Recovers From 2 Rattlesnake Bites After Only 2 Days
A young California boy has recovered following an encounter with a rattlesnake that left him with two venomous bites. A 4-year-old boy was the victim of a rattlesnake attack while he was near his driveway in Cottonwood, California, on Oct. 6, reported Action News Now. According to Action News Now,...
krcrtv.com
Early Childhood Education and Observation Center triples in size with new expansion
REDDING, Calif. — — Shasta County’s Early Education and Observation center is crucial to the school district’s mission to helping families, and now it has a new look. The building was officially unveiled on Tuesday with center executive director Renee Menefee counting down multiple children to cut a big red ribbon. Menefee has worked for the center for years and always saw a larger future for it.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
krcrtv.com
Motivational youth speaker set to visit Shasta County schools advocating positivity
REDDING, Calif. — All for the youth. Jared Scott, a motivational youth speaker stopped by two middle schools in Shasta County Monday. Scott, known as a content creator and recording artist, also began public speaking at the age of 15, where he was able to speak about the journey of becoming an adult and navigating through these pivotal teenage times. He's set to be visiting five different Shasta County schools this week.
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir man sentenced in $1.2 million fire protection grant fraud case
A Dunsmuir man was sentenced to a year and one day in prison on Monday, Oct. 17 after pleading guilty to seven counts of fraud, resulting in more than $1 million intended to help communities fight fires, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Samuel Thomas Lanier, 40 — the...
Chinook salmon are once again swimming in Shasta County tribe's ancestral river
SHASTA COUNTY (KPIX) -- With a helicopter ride and a trip down Interstate 5, a remarkable effort is underway to save Califorina's endangered salmon. In Shasta County, The California Department of Fish & Wildlife, The US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Winnemem Wintu Tribe have partnered to try to reintroduce winter run Chinook to the McCloud River. In July and August, hatchery eggs were delivered - one round by helicopter - to the upper McCloud to be raised in river-fed incubators. The Winnemem Wintu have been fighting for the return of the Chinook since their path to and from the...
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
krcrtv.com
Former CAL FIRE employee sentenced for stealing more than $1 million of FEMA funds
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A former CAL FIRE employee and Dunsmuir resident pled guilty to felony charges related to stealing FEMA money and was charged on Monday for seven counts of major fraud against the United States. One-point-two million dollars of FEMA money is how much prosecutors say Samuel...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead at Redding’s Caldwell Park identified
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead at Caldwell Park last week. Deputies said 25-year-old Matthew Sumption of Redding was found dead at the park on Oct. 13. Redding Police Department told Action News Now it responded to the park...
krcrtv.com
Redding Eagles return to nest after summer migration
REDDING, Calif. — They're back! Both of the beloved Redding Eagles Liberty and Guardian returned home Tuesday. "What an absolutely beautiful sight to wake up to," Terri Lhuillier with Friends of the Redding Eagles said. "We can now confirm that both Liberty and Guardian are back safe and sound...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Power restored to residents in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Update as of 7:48 pm;. Power has been restored, according to the city. the cause of the power outage was a tree. According to a Facebook post from the city, a power outage has hit residents in the City of Shasta Lake. There's...
krcrtv.com
Local man's death deemed suspicious after alleged assault near Shasta Lake last week
REDDING, Calif. — Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are currently investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a local Redding man. The SCSO said on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Alex Stevens, 34, of Redding succumbed to his injuries sustained from a suspected...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified
REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
