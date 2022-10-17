SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Biden Administration committed $30 million to the Sites Reservoir project recently and is getting praise across the aisle this week for the move. "I think it is a great move but I think it is something we need more funding for," said Congressman Doug LaMalfa who has been a longtime proponent of the project. "We could've broken ground next year. Is that possible now? I'm not sure. But that 2024 date should be the absolute possible last date to get started on that."

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO