Colorado State

Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 7

With Week 7 of the fantasy football season already here, you’re going to want to exploit these matchups to stay alive in your league or make money in DFS. Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, crazy stat lines, and great fantasy performances. If Week 7 will be anything like what we saw last week, you’ll need to make sure you’re exploiting any good matchup you can in order to come out of the week with a win in your league or a successful DraftKings week. Let’s take a look at a few good matchups on tap for Week 7.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge

Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

