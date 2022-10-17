Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) visit SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Chargers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Seahawks are coming off a 19-9 NFC West...
Look: Chargers Troll Russell Wilson With 2-Word Message Before MNF
Russell Wilson is known around the NFL for his signature sign-offs. In Seattle, Wilson ended almost every press conference and media session with two words, "Go Hawks." Now a member of the Broncos, Wilson has moved on to a new catchphrase: "Let's Ride". In a pre-game tweet trolling the ...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Awful Decision During MNF
Early in the first quarter of Monday night's Broncos vs. Chargers game, Russell Wilson didn't see a wide-open receiver over the middle of the field. Instead, the longtime NFL quarterback took a sack and Denver had to take the offense off the field to kick a field goal. Troy Aikman, now ...
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 7
With Week 7 of the fantasy football season already here, you’re going to want to exploit these matchups to stay alive in your league or make money in DFS. Week 6 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, crazy stat lines, and great fantasy performances. If Week 7 will be anything like what we saw last week, you’ll need to make sure you’re exploiting any good matchup you can in order to come out of the week with a win in your league or a successful DraftKings week. Let’s take a look at a few good matchups on tap for Week 7.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
NFL Odds Week 7: Spread for Patriots Vs. Bears Game Is Huge
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3). The contest has a point total set at 47.5. The Bengals are a perfect 3-0 against the spread in their past three games, and have a 2-1 straight-up record in those matchups.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) are 3-point favorites as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (5-1) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points. Jaguars vs. Giants Predictions. Jaguars vs. Giants Odds.
SI:AM | The Astros Just Keep Rolling
Justin Verlander was incredible in leading Houston to victory in Game 1.
First look: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (2-4) head to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots (3-3) for Monday Night Football in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bears vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Comments / 0