Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
'Unsolved Mysteries' Season 3 Netflix Episode Guide and Release Dates
After two years of waiting for "Unsolved Mysteries," Volume 3 has arrived on Netflix.
7 best new movies you should watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The seven top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery Free Online
Cast: Joan Hickson Donald Pleasence Adrian Lukis Sophie Ward T. P. McKenna. While on vacation at a resort hotel in the West Indies, Miss Marple correctly suspects that the apparently natural death of a retired British major is actually the work of a murderer planning yet another killing. Is Miss...
Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes Are Being Yanked From eBay After Netflix Series Drives Up Interest
If you watched Netflix‘s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and walked away thinking, “I have the perfect Halloween costume,” we’ve got news for you: no, you don’t. The show, which is apparently driving up Jeffrey Dahmer costume sales, has prompted eBay to ban such items from its site following the popularity of the Ryan Murphy series.
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 17
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
