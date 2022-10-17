ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and son arrested, charged with burglarizing Georgia post office

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and her son are both in custody facing over a dozen charges for a burglary at a Rabun County post office. Officials say on Oct. 5, the Sky Valley Police Department asked the Rabun County Sheriff's Office for help investigating a burglary that took place at the Sky Valley Post Office.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers responding to burglary call at home near Georgia Governor's Mansion

ATLANTA - Atlanta police released a video on Tuesday showing officers confront a burglar inside a home near the Georgia Governor’s Mansion. Officers responded to a frantic 911 around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 12. Police say the caller says she locked herself inside her bedroom after hearing noises in her home located along West Pace Ferry Road NW near Tuxedo Road NW.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Triple murder-suicide shooting in neighboring Barrow County leaves two dead

BARROW COUNTY – (Oct. 18, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a triple shooting on 181 Celestial Run in Barrow County at around 7:40 p.m. Monday night resulted in the death of two people and the injury of a third. The deceased victims are reported as Leonard Ahearn, 59, of Winder, and Angelique Ahearn, 11. The third victim, who survived, is Rachel Hollifield, 34, also of Winder.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business. Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. They said they obtained a video...
ATLANTA, GA
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Gainesville police search for shooting suspect

Police were, at last report, still searching for a man wanted in a homicide in Hall County: 55 year-old Armando Escamilla has been identified as the prime suspect in last week’s shooting of 25 year-old Cristian Jimenez, who died after being taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of Clark Atlanta student says latest shooting is no surprise

ATLANTA - A mother of a freshman at Clark Atlanta University says last weekend’s shooting of four people near campus is no surprise because her son faced a similar situation months ago. The difference, she says, is her son was on campus when someone opened fire on him. "This...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop City: APD, GBI part of multi-agency probe into 'criminal activities' at site

ATLANTA - Several agencies are investigating allegations of crimes committed concerning what they call "criminal activities" at the planned site for a training center for Atlanta police and other first responders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department confirm they are part of the multi-agency probe into...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple suspects arrested in Atlanta street racing investigation

ATLANTA - Nearly a dozen arrests over the weekend show that metro Atlanta law enforcement still have a long way to go to stop reckless drivers and mobs of spectators from taking over and blocking streets. The Atlanta Police Department says late Saturday night into Sunday morning, officers were notified...
ATLANTA, GA

