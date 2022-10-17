Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body. According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with...
KPLC TV
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship...
KPLC TV
SWLA sees country’s highest volume of civil insurance lawsuits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen the nation’s largest volume of civil insurance lawsuits in federal court this year, according to a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC). Forty percent of insurance lawsuits filed in the U.S. in August 2022, when the...
KPLC TV
DOTD receives $900k bid to replace signs along I-210, I-10
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 17 projects across the state were awarded bids, and updates are coming to I-10 and I-210 in SWLA. A nearly $900,000 bid was awarded to a project to replace interstate signs, many of which were damaged...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frosty night ahead but the warmth is quickly returning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After record low temperatures this morning brought a light freeze and widespread frost to Southwest Louisiana, we’ll be in store for one more night tonight of similar weather before a fast warm-up returns beginning Thursday afternoon with highs tomorrow back in the 70s and then into the 80s by Friday.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a warming trend starts today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winds will switch to the south by this afternoon, sending high temperatures back into the 70′s. Our temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the low 80′s by the weekend. Low temperatures will also be on the upswing as well. They’ll reach the 50′s Thursday night, and warm back into the 60′s by Friday night.
Comments / 0