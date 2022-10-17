Read full article on original website
Minnesotans Urged to Do Careful Research Ahead of Open Enrollment
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – At 4%, Minnesota has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the U.S., but those still looking for a health plan, or who want to change their policy, can do so starting Nov. 1, when open enrollment through the Affordable Care Act begins. Congress extended...
Enbridge Energy Ordered to Pay more than $11 Million in Fines and Penalties
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Enbridge Energy has been ordered to pay more than $11 million for breaches and spills from the construction of the Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Dept. of Natural Resources made the announcement, marking the conclusion of an...
